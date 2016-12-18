Family devastated by deaths of three young women in North Las Vegas crash

A family already missing a son who died in a shooting earlier this year was dealt another tragic blow Saturday when three women were killed in a North Las Vegas crash.

“Everybody’s in disbelief. Everybody is crying. It’s like a bad dream,” said Camille Taylor, whose nieces 23-year-old Danyell Young and 22-year-old Yanniesha Ficklin died in the crash, along with 24-year-old Tajah Larry.

Young and Ficklin, who was six months’ pregnant, left behind five daughters all together, Taylor said.

“At the hospital they were working on Yannie, but they brought in doctors to try to save the baby,” she said, pausing for a moment. “They didn’t save the baby.”

Their mother, Gwen Davis, was also Larry’s godmother and had raised Larry since she was 11, Taylor said.

Their deaths have devastated a family already in mourning over the loss of Wilson’s son, 24-year-old Ja’varrius Brown, who was shot and killed in a North Las Vegas home on April 24.

“It was just unbelievable. We just buried her son and now she lost her daughters and a granddaugher,” Taylor said.

Just before 10 a.m., Young, Ficklin, Larry and two other women were in an Hyundai sedan traveling north on Allen Lane in North Las Vegas when a man speeding east in a Cadillac sedan on Colton Avenue ran through a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle, according to North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

The Hyundai then crashed into a parked pickup truck and the front yard of a house on Colton.

Two of the women were ejected and later died at University Medical Center. The other was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe both impairment and speed are contributing factors in the collision, Cavaricci said Saturday.

“They were smart, lovable people, and they were so giving and generous,” said Karin Rowe, Young and Ficklin’s cousin. “It’s hard. (Their family) is sad, but they’re all staying together right now.”

Two other women, also Wilson’s nieces, were taken to the hospital in serious condition after the crash. One of them has been released and is mourning with her family.

The driver of the Cadillac also was hospitalized and has not been identified. It is unclear if he will face charges, but if he does not, the family plans to take legal action, Taylor said.

“He was speeding and he left five children without their mothers,” Taylor said. “He was speeding on a residential street, he had no regard for human life.”

Young and Ficklin’s uncle Jesse Wilson said the family was concerned over whether they can afford funeral expenses for the women, but added the family plans to set up a GoFundMe or similar campaign to help raise the money.

