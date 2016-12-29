Fire destroys North Las Vegas apartment

An apartment was destroyed and a firefighter was taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning fire in North Las Vegas.

At 11:35 a.m. the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex, 3521 Rio Robles Drive, near Gowan and Pecos roads, according to the department’s Twitter account.

One of the apartments is a complete loss, and one firefighter was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, the department said.

One adult and four children have been displaced. Red Cross has been notified to assist, the department said.

No residents were injured.

