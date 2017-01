The public is invited to the funeral services for fallen North Las Vegas police officer Chad Parque.

Services for Parque, 32, who died Saturday after a traffic collision, will be held at noon Jan. 17, at Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.

The interment will be at Palm Mortuary and Cemetery, 6701 N. Jones Blvd.

