Hundreds gather for vigil to honor North Las Vegas police detective who died in crash

The parents of North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque, Mary and Kevin Parque, listen to speakers at a candlelight vigil to honor their son in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A candle at a vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Teresa Ryan lights the candle of Jennifer Whitley at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Braydon Allen, 9, has his candle lit by Cece Stanton, next to her husband Jason Stanton at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ray Cantu holds his daughter Samantha Cantu, 1, at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Candice Herrara, left, and Sharon Rodriguez hand out candles at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

North Las Vegas Chief of Police Alexander Perez addresses the crowd at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Linda Burns picks up candles at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Different religious speakers address the crowd at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gabriel Manteufel, 9, from left, Mason Feeley, 7, and his little brother Brooks Feeley, 3, pray at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two women pray at a candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque in front of the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Several hundred people gathered for a Sunday night vigil at the North Las Vegas Justice Court to honor Detective Chad Parque, who died after a Friday afternoon crash.

“It’s a difficult night for all of us,” North Las Vegas police officer Aaron Patty said. “He made a drastic impact on the department and a drastic impact on the community.”

Parque, a 10-year veteran of the department, was still on duty when he left the Justice Court, 2428 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., on Friday afternoon. As he traveled on Martin Luther King, a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle. Parque died early Saturday morning.

“Officer Parque was a special individual, he worked tirelessly in the pursuit of the criminal,” North Las Vegas police Chief Alex Perez said. “He exemplified everything an officer in North Las Vegas was all about.”

Chaplain Sharon Rodriguez brought 208 candles Sunday, but ran out before the 5:30 p.m. vigil began. She said she should have brought about 600.

“I recently lost my son in a crash, and that motivated me to come down here,” she said, “because I really feel their pain.”

Uniformed officers from the North Las Vegas, Henderson and Metropolitan police departments, paramedics and fire department personnel mingled with residents and their families to mourn Parque.

 

Marcus Urrabazo grew up in North Las Vegas and worked in the public defender’s office before starting his own business.

“Whenever anything happens to law enforcement we feel it, too,” he said. “They’re human. They have families and they leave so much behind.”

Perez and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee reflected on the fight to save Parque’s life at University Medical Center.

Perez said he hadn’t had the chance to thank the UMC staff members who treated Parque, but would like to.

“I really believed their hands were moved by God,” Perez said. “They worked tirelessly for hours to save our officer.”

Lee said he saw “like a hundred” people at UMC praying that he would recover.

Michael Flores, a member of the North Las Vegas Police Department’s community advisory board, helped organize the gathering and led the vigil. Other advisory board members and community leaders also spoke about Parque and his effect on the community.

“Over the brief time we got to interact with him, he was professional, he was courteous, he was fair, and he loved to serve the community,” Judge Kalani Hoo said. He met Parque about four years ago, before Parque was promoted to detective.

“He’ll be sorely missed here by all of us, and he’ll be sorely missed by the Justice Court.”

After several prayers and a moment of silence, the vigil ended. From the back of the crowd, someone began playing taps.

Barry Keller, a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary member and a former law enforcement officer, brought his bugle to the vigil to pay his respects. He said he felt it was his civic duty.

On Monday, the city will fly the flag at half-staff at city hall, and Lee said a blood drive to honor Parque and the UMC staff who treated him is planned.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

POLICE WARN OF FRAUDULENT FUNDRAISERS FOR FALLEN OFFICER

The North Las Vegas Police Department warned Sunday that several fraudulent fundraising campaigns have been set up for detective Chad Parque, who died after a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle Friday.

The department said no authorized or legitimate GoFundMe accounts have been set up on behalf of Parque's family.

According to the department, the only legitimate fund that has been established in his name was created by the Injured Police Officers Fund.

To ensure contributions benefit Parque's family, the department asks that donations be made to that fund through the following two accounts, #905202081 at Nevada State Bank and #8754899923 at Wells Fargo.

 