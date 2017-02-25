Man arrested after threatening girlfriend’s baby during barricade situation

A man was arrested Saturday afternoon by Las Vegas police after a barricade situation in which he threatened to harm his girlfriend’s baby.

About 11:30 a.m., police responded to the La Ventana Apartment Homes at 2901 N. Rainbow Blvd., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Metro said a woman called police, saying she was “scared” that she had left her 10-month-old baby with her boyfriend while she was working. The woman told police that her boyfriend threatened to harm her and the baby if she didn’t come home, Rogers said.

As officers arrived on scene, the man threatened to harm the baby a second time because he was angry that his girlfriend called police.

Metro’s SWAT units arrived and took the man into custody about 2 p.m., Rogers said.

