Man hit by city bus in North Las Vegas is in critical condition, police say

A man is in critical condition after a city bus hit him Monday evening in North Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. on the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alexander Road, just south of Craig Road.

The pedestrian, who hasn’t been identified, wasn’t in a marked crosswalk when the city bus struck him, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. There were no passengers on the bus at the time and no other injuries were reported.

The man is in critical condition and was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Cavaricci said.

The bus driver remained on the scene and was cooperative, police said.

Martin Luther King Boulevard’s southbound lanes are blocked.

