Newcomers, political veterans running for office in North Las Vegas

Early voting starts Saturday for municipal elections in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DanJClarkPhoto

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Political novices Gary Bouchard and De’Quincy Taylor will try to oust North Las Mayor John Lee, who is seeking a second four-year term.

In the race for Ward 1, Councilman Isaac Barron is running against Hector Rivera, a political organizer who worked last year on Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

And in Ward 3, Councilwoman Anita Wood faces several opponents as she seeks a third term, with challenges coming from former Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins, retired police lieutenant Wilson Crespo, youth pastor Ender Austin III and self-employed businessman Scott Black.

With North Las Vegas finally pulling itself away from a financial cliff, Nevada’s fourth-most populous city has positioned itself as a hub for new businesses and housing developments at the northern end as efforts continue to renovate downtown and older neighborhoods to the south. However, some issues remain including the hiring of additional police officers, repairing neglected roads and extending the operating hours for recreation centers and parks across North Las Vegas.

Early voting for the April 4 primary begins Saturday and runs through March 31. Any candidate who draws more than 50 percent of votes will claim victory then. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election June 13.

NORTH LAS VEGAS CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

Isaac Barron (incumbent)

Age: 47

Occupation: Government and history teacher, Rancho High School.

Education: Master's degree in education, Nova Southeastern University.

Relevant experience: Elected to North Las Vegas City Council in 2013.

Priorities if elected: Continue downtown redevelopment; make it easier for small businesses to open in the city; hire more police officers, firefighters and other city workers.

Hector Rivera

Age: 37

Occupation: Political organizer

Education: bachelor's degree in sociology, University of California, Riverside.

Relevant experience: Unsuccessfully ran in 2014 for a seat on Kern Community College District in California; unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Sweetwater Union High School District board in Chula Vista, California, in 2010.

Priorities if elected: Require City Attorney and City Manager position to be elected, rather than appointed; downtown revitalization; brighter streetlights.

NORTH LAS VEGAS CITY COUNCIL WARD 3

Anita Wood (incumbent)

Age: 53

Occupation: North Las Vegas councilwoman.

Education: Bachelor's in comparative literature, Occidental College

Political experience: Elected to North Las Vegas City Council in 2009. Also served on several city advisory boards.

Priorities if elected: Economic growth; eliminate the problem with squatters; continue the Junior Leadership partnership with local high schools.

Scott Black

Age: 46

Occupation: Owner of LogoZoo, a graphic design company.

Education: Master's in business administration from University of Phoenix.

Relevant experience: First time running for elected office; 20-year leader with the Boy Scouts of America.

Priorities if elected: Attract companies to North Las Vegas; create good-paying jobs; increase public safety and public services.

Tom Collins

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired

Education: Attended some college classes, did not graduate.

Relevant experience: Elected to the Nevada Legislature as an assemblyman in 1992, serving during five regular and four special sessions; elected to the Clark County Commission in 2005 and resigned in 2015.

Priorities if elected: Quality of life issues; public safety; safe neighborhoods.

Wilson "Will" Crespo

Age: 50

Occupation: Retired North Las Vegas Police Department lieutenant.

Education: Attended some college classes, but did not graduate.

Relevant experience: First time running for elected office. Previously serves as vice-president and treasurer for the North Las Vegas Police Supervisors Association.

Priorities if elected: Hire more firefighters and police officers; quality of life issues; provide incentives to attract small business owners.

Ender Austin III

Age: 31

Occupation: Youth pastor at Bethesda Church of God in Christ.

Education: Attended some college classes, did not graduate.

Relevant experience: First time running for elected office.

Priorities if elected: Education; community engagement; economic development.

NORTH LAS VEGAS MAYOR

John Lee (incumbent)

Age: 61

Occupation: Former owner of Vegas Plumbing Service

Education: Rancho High School

Relevant experience: Nevada Assembly, 1996-2002; Nevada Senate, 2004-2012; elected North Las Vegas mayor in 2013.

Priorities if elected: Improve the city's bond rating; 100 million square feet of new business development citywide; diversify job market.

Gary Bouchard

Age: 66

Occupation: Semi-retired

Education: Bachelor's in film and television production, University of South Dakota.

Relevant experience: First time running for office.

Priorities if elected: Hire a new city manager; fire city workers hired by Mayor John Lee; hire more police officers.

DeQuincy Taylor

Age: 35

Occupation: Business consultant and motivational speaker

Education: Attended community college, but did not graduate.

Relevant experience: First time running for office.

Priorities if elected: Job creation; improved relationships between the community and police department; develop more sports and vocational programs for youths.

 