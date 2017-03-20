NLV council to decide whether to assess landowners to help pay for improvements near parcel

The North Las Vegas City Council could decide next month whether several landowners should be charged property assessments that will help pay for a new access road and water utility lines for an 1,100-acre parcel near Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway.

City officials want to eventually build manufacturing and warehousing businesses on the property, tentatively known as the Northern Beltway Commercial Area. To make that happen, the city is planning to spend $43.16 million for sewer infrastructure and also build a new, four-lane road that will be known as Tropical Parkway.

Nearly $18.89 million of those improvements would be funded by assessments collected from several property owners within the area. Another $14.76 million would come from the North Las Vegas utility fund, while $9.5 million would come from other sources, including the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, according to a city report.

During a public hearing held Wednesday, representatives for some of those property owners showed support for the project. A handful of others raised questions about the cost of the projects and assessments.

No vote was taken and the City Council did not comment during the public hearing held Wednesday. Mayor John Lee said that the issue will be further discussed with a likely vote during the next council meeting on April 5.

