Nonprofits team up for Cookie Party to empower young girls

A North Las Vegas woman and Southern Nevada organization plan to bake cookies to support young girls in need.

The Colorfully Candid Paradigm and Nevada Partners for Homeless Youth (NPHY) are set to host a Cookie Party to educate and empower young girls. This event will begin at 4 p.m. on Jan 19. at NPHY headquarters, 4981 Shirley St.

“At Colorfully Candid, we are working to build a community that is fully engaged in more than finances,” said Liv Dooley, founder and executive director of Colorfully Candid Paradigm. “We also want to help them socially and personally through community activities – delivering empathy.”

The two nonprofits hope the party will give them a chance to identify the needs for young girls in middle and high school, and offer them the most beneficial solution to improve communication skills and empower them.

Dooley, 29, of North Las Vegas, said she hopes the young girls form new relationships and possibly gain mentors. Girls will also be able to learn effective goal setting and civic engagement with community service.

About 100 cookies are set to be baked, ranging from chocolate chip to oatmeal raisin.

The Colorfully Candid Paradigm seeks to strengthen the emotional intelligence of young girls who deal with stress or stressors they may not know how to navigate. Youths are taught essential communication skills through book club meetings and conflict resolution classes.

“I want them to know they are not alone. I’d like to bridge the relationship between them and their peers as well as other,” she said.

Dooley added that the mission is to provide a picture of a future that is inspiring and empowering for these young women.

The organization aims to build confidence and open the girls up to being community minded. Religious faith and mother-daughter relationships are a key component.

Dooley said Colorfully Candid works with young ladies of all faiths, but also encourages their mothers to be a part of the learning process.

NPHY’s main initiative is to rid Nevada youth of homelessness. As a service provider for thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, they serve hundreds of youth through their key programs and touching the lives of thousands more with outreach each year.

NPHY’s programs intend to balance the lives of homeless teens by meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, encouraging setting and a road to self-reliance. Youths who work with NPHY become healthy productive adults who contribute greatly to society.

“We want to put a smile on the young people at Nevada Partners face and remind them, we’re here for you to support you,” Dooley said.

For more information email info@colorfullycandid.com

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@viewnews.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.