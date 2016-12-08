North Las Vegas acquires key parcel for water supply link to Apex Industrial Park

North Las Vegas city officials have acquired a 17-acre piece of vacant land as the site for a $185 million plant that will connect Apex Industrial Park to the city’s water supply system.

With no discussion, the City Council on Wednesday night unanimously agreed to a land swap between North Las Vegas, Hutchins Living Trust and Robin Prop Holdco — a company related to electric car manufacturer Faraday Future.

“This opens up Apex and all of its sewer needs right now,” Mayor John Lee said immediately after the council approved the deal.

Under the contract, Hutchins will deed 17 acres of land on the west side of the Apex utility corridor, just south of U.S. Highway 93, to the city, North Las Vegas city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said. In return, Hutchins will acquire from Robin Prop a seperate 17-acre parcel located just off Grand Central Parkway.

The city will pay $510,000 to Robin Prop for the land that the company is giving to Hutchins — the same amount that Robin Prop had previously paid for the property, Goldberg said.

The land purchase is expected to be repaid by businesses operating at Apex, after the city approves a special taxing district for the area.

Earlier this year, the City Council started negotiating with North Las Vegas Infrastructure Investment and Construction to design, build and help secure financing for a $185 million infrastructure project that would connect the city’s water and sewer lines to Apex.

When completed by March 2018, the new line would serve all of Apex, including Faraday Future, Hyperloop One and several medical marijuana businesses.

The deal comes less than one week after Nevada state Treasurer Dan Schwartz criticized Lee and Gov. Brian Sandoval over a stalled economic development deal that lured Faraday Future to build a $1 billion manufacturing plant in North Las Vegas

Sandoval said last week that the Faraday project is just one part of an overall development plan for Apex Industrial Park, and that safeguards are in place to ensure that taxpayers aren’t on the hook if the company’s plans to build electric cars there don’t proceed.

