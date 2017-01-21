North Las Vegas approves $180K salary for new city attorney

The new city attorney for North Las Vegas will be paid $180,000 annually under a two-year employment agreement unanimously approved this week by the City Council.

Micaela Moore, a former private practice attorney, started Jan. 9 as the city’s top legal advisor. If Moore’s contract is terminated early, then the city must pay her a six-month salary severance, plus benefits.

A graduate from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, Moore has practiced law for more than 11 years, most recently as a partner with the Las Vegas firm of Fox Rothschild.

She replaces Sandra Douglass Morgan, who stepped down in August to work as the external affairs director for AT&T-Nevada. As city attorney, Morgan earned about $175,000 annually.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.