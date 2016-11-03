North Las Vegas approves fast-food restaurant amid resident protests

A divided North Las Vegas City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday night to approve a new Jack-in-the Box restaurant with a 24-hour drive-thru window that will be built in the Aliante master-planned community, despite a drawn-out protest from nearby residents.

The 2,300-square-foot fast-food eatery will be built on 2.5 acres, sharing a shopping center with a Walgreens pharmacy and a U.S. Bank branch at the northwest corner of Aliante and Centennial parkways.

Councilmember Richard Cherchio and Anita Wood voted against the project.

Wood, whose Ward 3 takes in the Aliante area, said she was concerned about the precedent of opening a 24-hour business in the neighborhood, noted that the restaurant was too close to homes and said that the city could not guarantee that police officers could quickly respond to calls for loitering and noise at the location.

The city’s Planning Commission approved the project in May, but a final decision from the City Council was delayed five times since June amid protests from more than a dozen neighbors who raised concerns about potential increases in crime and noise at the restaurant.

“Having this Jack in the Box that abuts our properties affects not only the abutters, but the whole community,” said Susie Sears, who filed an appeal with the City Council. “The fact it’s 24 hours is upsetting to us.”

After a dozen residents voiced their concerns again during a public hearing on Wednesday, Mayor John Lee said that North Las Vegas was a “food desert” with few options, but that city officials are trying to attract higher quality restaurants.

