North Las Vegas council lifts longtime rodeo ban, makes other changes to animal cruelty ordinance

Psychiatric evaluations can now be ordered for overzealous pet lovers who collect too many cats and dogs in North Las Vegas.

And, bucking broncos will be allowed to gallop back into city-approved rodeos, while pet shops and outdoor markets must only sell animals that were found at the pound.

The City Council on Wednesday night approved several updates to an animal cruelty ordinance. The changes make it illegal to hoard animals, lift a longtime ban on rodeos and set rules for pet sales in North Las Vegas.

“I think we’ve come up with an ordinance that protects animals, but is allowing for economic development to occur with rodeos and is an improvement for North Las Vegas all around,” Councilwoman Anita Wood said.

A specific number wasn’t cited, but it’s now illegal to own “a number of animals in a quantity” that cannot be properly cared for, according to the revised city law. Animal hoarders could be slapped with a $500 fine, up to six months in jail and a possible order for a psychiatric evaluation. The fine doubles for subsequent violations.

Violators also may be barred from owning another pet and could be subject to quarterly home inspections.

Even though North Las Vegas doesn’t have any pet stores, city officials agreed to regulate how animals may be sold. Pet shops and outdoor markets must solely sell animals from shelters and nonprofit rescue groups. City officials said they want to bar future pet shop owners from selling animals from puppy mills and commercial breeders.

A longtime ban on rodeos was lifted Wednesday night, allowing North Las Vegas to be “economically competitive” with other areas that allow the events.

City officials briefly considered reinstating rodeos last year, but the issue was shelved when animal rights activists opposed a provision that would have allowed a roping event that intentionally forced cattle and horses to fall. Moving forward, the updated ordinance outlaws that practice, known as tripping, and other events considered to be cruel.

“We want to make sure, at the end of the day … that it’s got to be proper, play well for the community and treat the animals well, regardless of the economic impact,” Councilman Richard Cherchio said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.