North Las Vegas council members strike a mannequin pose

A raucous scene was frozen in time as the North Las Vegas City Council participated in the latest viral social media trend known as the Mannequin Challenge.

The video was uploaded to YouTube and posted Tuesday morning on the city’s Facebook page, aimed at conveying a spirit of “work hard, play hard” in North Las Vegas.

“We wanted to take a minute between the hard work of creating jobs and building our economy to have some fun,” said North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, who is captured mid-slam of his gavel. “The city of North Las Vegas is a great place to be, for residents, employees and businesses, and this was one small way to show that to the world.”

The footage was shot in one take just before the City Council meeting held Nov. 16, when the panel also agreed to draw up an ordinance that would end the current off-year, springtime election schedule by 2020.

The city joins Destiny’s Child, the Anaheim Ducks, the Dallas Cowboys and a host of others who have uploaded their own versions of the Mannequin Challenge. And, just like others who have hit the “pause button” on history, North Las Vegas accompanied the video with the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd.

“Some of the poses made me laugh and people who showed up early for the meeting played along by holding their poses,” city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said. “We just wanted to show our fun side.”

