North Las Vegas firefighters rescue, resuscitate pet cat found in burning home

North Las Vegas firefighters rescued and resuscitated a family cat found in a burning home Friday afternoon.

Crews responded about 12:45 p.m. to the single-story, single-family home at 5238 Ferrell Street, near Ann Road and Simmons Street, North Las Vegas fire Capt. Cedric Williams said. The man and woman who live at the house were not home.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible from the street and the home was enshrouded in heavy smoke. The cat was found unresponsive inside.

Firefighters performed CPR on the cat, and as of 5 p.m. the pet was “in good condition,” Williams said.

#NLVFD Update on earlier press release/tweet with pet CPR save. pic.twitter.com/TPWrJvW46x — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) February 25, 2017

The blaze took nearly 40 minutes to extinguish and caused an estimated $100,000 damage. Investigators believe the cause was electrical in nature, and the fire was determined to be accidental.

The Southern Nevada Red Cross is assisting the pair who live at the home.

