North Las Vegas infant died Dec. 6 of unknown cause

A 10-month-old North Las Vegas boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition Dec. 4 and died two days later, county records show.

The Clark County coroner identified the child as Maliq Simmons. He died at University Medical Center.

On Dec. 4, North Las Vegas police responded to a call in the 900 block of Appaloosa Hills Avenue, near Centennial Parkway and Bruce Street, regarding an unresponsive child, according to police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

Maliq was in the care of an adult household member when the call to law enforcement was made, according to a report from the Clark County Department of Family Services.

According to the coroner and police, the child was 10 months old, but the Family Services report says Maliq would have turned 1 on Dec. 21.

The Department of Family Services had no history with the child, the family or the household, according to the report.

No arrests have been made, Cavaricci said. The investigation is ongoing.

The coroner will determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

