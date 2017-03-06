Posted 

North Las Vegas libraries to close Thursday

The interior of the new North Las Vegas library in City Hall is seen Oct. 8, 2014. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

All three library branches in North Las Vegas will be closed Thursday so employees can attend professional development training, city officials said.

Regular business hours will resume Friday for the libraries at City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North; Aliante branch, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way; and Alexander branch, 1755 W. Alexander Road.

Books and other materials may be dropped off at the designated outdoor receptacles.

