North Las Vegas libraries set to host workforce job training programs

Nevada Workforce Connections will offer job training services at North Las Vegas’ three libraries starting in July, agency officials told the City Council this week.

Employment services, vocational rehabilitation, adult literacy and other programs will be available at the One-Stop Career Centers during normal operating hours for the Alexander, Aliante and North Las Vegas libraries, said Jaime Cruz, chief strategy officer for Nevada Workforce Connections.

For now, the One-Stop Career Center at 6330 West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas is the only job training in Nevada that’s recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, Cruz said. The partnership with North Las Vegas will allow for expanding the services with no infrastructure costs.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.