North Las Vegas mobile home fire displaces two people

Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3410 N. Pecos Rd. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Clark County Fire Department)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A mobile home fire displaced two people and caused $20,000 in damages Thursday night near North Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3410 N. Pecos Road about 5 p.m., Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home with several added-on rooms that had fire and smoke showing. After a few minutes firefighters knocked down the fire. No one was inside the home during the time of the fire, but a house pet died in the fire, Cassell said.

Two adults were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross responded. Damages are estimated at $20,000, Cassell said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 