North Las Vegas names private-practice lawyer Micaela Moore city attorney

A private practice attorney specializing in business reorganization and bankruptcy was named Wednesday night as the new city attorney for North Las Vegas.

The city council unanimously selected Micaela Moore to serve as the city’s top legal advisor. A graduate from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, Moore has practiced law for more than 11 years, most recently as a partner with the Las Vegas firm of Fox Rothschild.

Moore will now negotiate an employment contract, including pay and benefits, that will be considered by the city council on Jan. 4.

City officials received applications from lawyers across the state to replace Sandra Douglass Morgan, who stepped down in August to work as the external affairs director for AT&T-Nevada. As city attorney, Morgan earned about $175,000 annually, plus $85,000 in benefits.

“I’ve always wanted to do public service, and this was a good opportunity,” Moore said after the council meeting. “After seeing the goals that people have for this city, I really wanted to be a part of where things are going in North Las Vegas.”

