North Las Vegas planning $734 million in capital improvement projects

North Las Vegas is planning to spend $734 million for a series of capital improvement projects through 2022, according to a proposed budget presented to the City Council.

If approved later this year, the five-year spending plan would be funded by a variety of sources, including grants and allocations from outside agencies, said Dale Daffern, a manager in the city’s Public Works Department.

Early plans call for setting aside $12 million for public safety, which includes $1.3 million for a new fire truck and $3.2 million to replace the Police Department’s radio communications equipment over the next two years, Daffern told the City Council on Wednesday.

Another $143 million could go toward flood control projects, including a $28 million storm drain that would be built near Hollywood Boulevard and wrap around Nellis Air Force Base, Daffern said.

Roughly $205 million would be spent on transportation infrastructure, including a $10.3 million project that calls for widening Las Vegas Boulevard between Tonopah and Carey avenues, Daffern said. Another project calls for spending $4.2 million to widen Brooks Avenue between Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

About $86 million could be spent on sewer utilities, including a $10 million project to rehabilitate sewer lines running below Carey Avenue, Losee Road, Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road.

The city also wants to spend $1.2 million to remodel a shuttered Canyon Electric office building into a new library, Daffern said. City officials are also setting aside funds to purchase land that would allow for the expansion of the new Kiel Ranch Historic Park, along with repaving the parking lot at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.