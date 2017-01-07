Posted 

North Las Vegas police detective dies after crash

North Las Vegas police and Las Vegas fire fighters work the scene of a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Carey Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas police and Las Vegas fire fighters work the scene of a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Carey Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas police and Las Vegas fire fighters work the scene of a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Carey Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas police and Las Vegas fire fighters work the scene of a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Carey Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The North Las Vegas detective who was injured in a Friday afternoon crash has died, the department said.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our detective. Thank you for your continued love and support,” the department tweeted at 3:21 a.m. Saturday.

The detective, whose name has not yet been released, was in critical condition after a head-on collision with a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard about 2 p.m. Friday while he was on duty. He had to be cut out of his vehicle.

Police said it was unclear if the woman driving the vehicle that struck him was speeding or impaired, or if she had suffered a medical episode before the crash. She was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

A third driver, who was in a truck behind the detective, was also involved in the crash but suffered only minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said it was unclear when the department would release the detective’s name.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 