North Las Vegas police officer critically injured in crash — VIDEO

A North Las Vegas police officer is in critical condition after a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver Friday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, according to North Las Vegas police. The officer, who had to be cut out of the vehicle, was taken to University Medical Center where he was “fighting for his life” as of 4:50 p.m., police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

A woman who was driving the opposite way of traffic caused the crash, police said.

The woman was driving south on Martin Luther King Boulevard in the northbound lanes. The on-duty officer was driving north in the northbound lanes when the two collided head on, Patty said.

A third vehicle, a truck, was driving behind the detective heading north in the northbound Martin Luther King Boulevard lanes and was struck in the crash. The truck had minor damage, and the male driver suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, Patty said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she is being stabilized. As of 4:50 p.m. police did not have any word on her condition.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

