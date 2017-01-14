North Las Vegas police seek help finding pickup involved in hit-and-run

North Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in locating a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.

A man crossing North Las Vegas Boulevard was struck about 5:45 a.m. on the 1900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, police said in a statement. The pedestrian was transported in critical condition to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

The vehicle, which police said is a late 1990s Chevrolet 1500 long-bed pickup truck, left the scene of the crash before officers arrived.

Police said the truck has the word “Chevrolet” across the tailgate and has chrome rims. The right front headlamp and passenger side mirror are both broken. Police also said the rear license plate is either mounted at an angle or hanging by a screw. The truck also may have previous damage on the center of its hood, where paint is fading.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.