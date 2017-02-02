North Las Vegas police seek help finding witness in crash that killed officer

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a possible witness to the Jan. 6 fatal crash that killed North Las Vegas detective Chad Parque.

Investigators believe the witness, who was seen driving a black, full-size pickup truck, may have valuable information that could aid the investigation, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement.

The witness truck, which is believed to be a Chevrolet or GMC, was seen in the area of Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard at the time of the crash. The driver may have been wearing a long-sleeve, tan shirt, the statement said.

Chad Parque, 32, a 10-year veteran of the force, had to be cut out of his vehicle about 2 p.m. Jan. 6 after a 62-year-old woman driving in the wrong direction on Martin Luther King Boulevard struck his vehicle head-on.

The preliminary investigation suggested Parque was exiting the parking lot of the North Las Vegas Justice Court, 2428 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., just before the crash. The witness truck also was seen passing through the Justice Court’s parking lot and parking at the scene of the crash, police said.

Police department spokesman Aaron Patty said Wednesday it’s still unclear whether impairment or a medical episode was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the possible witness or any additional information about the crash is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

