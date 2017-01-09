North Las Vegas switches to vote centers for upcoming elections

North Las Vegas voters will cast ballots at vote centers rather than polling places this year as part of an effort to save nearly $55,000.

The City Council agreed this month to operate 10 vote centers for the April 4 primary and the June 13 general election, taking the place of more than 20 polling places. Eleven vote centers will be open during the two-week early voting period for each election.

Registered voters living within North Las Vegas will be able to cast ballots at any of the voting centers, City Clerk Catherine Raynor said. Previously, voters could only cast ballots at assigned locations within their precincts.

The city will pay $270,983 to the Clark County Election Department to run the vote centers, down from the projected $325,914 for polling places, according to a city report.

