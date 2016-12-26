Opportunity Village North Campus is much-needed, residents there say

Families are enthusiastic about a potential North Campus for Opportunity Village.

The planned campus, which would be the organization’s fourth in the Las Vegas Valley, is set to be modeled after the Ralph and Betty Engelstad Campus at 6050 S. Buffalo Drive. It would include the Pride and Enable programs, which serve people with deep physical and intellectual disabilities and those with intellectual, physical and behavioral challenges; an employment resource center; a fine and performing arts program; and a life-learning park.

Hundreds of people need Opportunity Village’s services, according to the organization. The new campus is aimed at meeting that need. However, Marty Wood, the organization’s director of marketing, could not confirm a fall construction start date because funding hasn’t been secured. Opportunity Village mainly gets its funding through employment contracts and fundraising efforts, such as the Magical Forest and Great Santa Run.

“I’m really excited about it — excited for them to open a location closer to my home, programs closer to my home,” said Las Vegas resident Catherine Ryder, whose sister is an Opportunity Village client. “It’ll be really exciting, a whole new, fresh environment — more space for activities.”

Ryder, 61, said her sister travels to the Engelstad Campus, about 20 miles away. It can be a challenging two-hour journey.

Her sister Janine Klein, 45, is intellectually and developmentally delayed. She cannot read, write or tell time.

“(Klein) has the intellect of a 5- or 6-year-old,” Ryder said in a phone interview. “She’s a joy, a lot of fun and really cares about people. She’s very helpful and encouraging.”

Klein has been with Opportunity Village for more than 20 years.

“She has grown so much since being there. Her social skills have improved,” Ryder said of Klein. “She’s very personable, helpful and encouraging. She always tells people, ‘I’ll take care of you.’”

Ryder said her sister enjoys Opportunity Village’s fine arts program.

“She loves to paint and work on things that keep her hands busy, like puzzles or things she can build,” she said. “When she works on projects, she’s focused.”

Although Klein has made milestone improvements, she’s not able to perform some tasks independently. She can’t be left unattended, Ryder added.

A northwest valley location would benefit 70-year-old Shirley Campbell, whose son Thomas , 43, is friends with Klein and also has a 20-year history with Opportunity Village.

“The North Campus will really be very helpful,” she said. “The paratransit sometimes runs over an hour ride. I live on the northwest side; each (campus) is a little bit far.”

Thomas has fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that causes developmental problems including learning disabilities, delayed speech and cognitive impairment.

“My son was diagnosed at 28 years old,” she said. “He surpassed what doctors ever expected of him. He can’t read or write, but he is high-functioning. He’s street-wise; he can take public transportation.”

Thomas has worked at Boulevard Mall.

Shirley said she wants to make sure her son is set up to live a productive life.

“I’m not going to live forever; my husband is in his 80s. I want to make sure that he’s ready and prepared,” she said of her son.

