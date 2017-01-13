Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run in North Las Vegas

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas Friday morning.

The man was hit about 5:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. The driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center.

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard North was closed between Tonopah Avenue and Lake Mead Boulevard. The area is now open.

