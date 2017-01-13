Posted Updated 

Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police work the scene of a critical injury hit-and-run just south of Lake Mead Boulevard on Las Vegas Boulevard North in North Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas Friday morning.

The man was hit about 5:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. The driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center.

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard North was closed between Tonopah Avenue and Lake Mead Boulevard. The area is now open.

