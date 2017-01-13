Pizzeria to hold fundraiser for family of North Las Vegas officer who died after crash

A local pizzeria will host a fundraiser Monday in honor of the North Las Vegas police detective who died after a Jan. 6 crash.

Pizza 9 will host the event at 3620 E. Flamingo Road between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Chad Parque, a 10-year veteran of the department, was on duty when a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Parque died early Saturday morning.

All of the profits made Monday will go to Parque’s family.

“Pizza 9 hopes to show their support to the Parque Family, the North Las Vegas Police Department, and all law enforcement during this difficult time,” spokeswoman Karina Rodriguez said.

