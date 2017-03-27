Redevelopment aimed at bolstering North Las Vegas’ identity

North Las Vegas officials aim to bring a greater sense of identity to the region with a redevelopment project called Lake Mead Village West.

The project focuses on about 160 acres centered around East Lake Mead Boulevard and North 5th Street. The boundaries are East Judson Avenue, East Tonopah Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard North and Interstate 15. The area is a gateway from Las Vegas to North Las Vegas.

“From the I-15, there’s no way to know if you are in North Las Vegas versus a mile away when you were in Las Vegas,” spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said, referring to a sign off the interstate that welcomes people to North Las Vegas. “When you enter North Las Vegas, (we want you) to feel it and for there to be no confusion where you are.”

Officials began outlining ideas for the plan about 10 years ago, but the project was shelved when the economic downturn hit, Goldberg said. Officials dusted off their plans last year and have since teamed with Bunnyfish Studio, a Las Vegas architecture company, to renovate the area. Bunnyfish also spearheaded the downtown Las Vegas project.

The area, which is said to be where North Las Vegas started, hasn’t received a makeover in decades, Goldberg said. The city marks its 71st birthday in May, and officials want to preserve its history while creating a new look, she said. This includes turning Washington Continuation School at 1901 White St., which the city purchased from the Clark County School District, into a museum, gallery or community space.

The city also plans to beautify the area with more cultural arts, and officials are looking into designating some of the area as a historic site, Goldberg said.

Ward 1 Councilman Isaac Barron, 47, grew up in the area and said that amid the city’s growth, some neighborhoods “got left behind.”

“It had more of a small-town feel during the late ‘70s and early ‘80s,” he said. “It was your average working-class neighborhood.

“It’s an area that’s well-known in the valley. In the 2000s, we were the fastest-growing city. It’s time for an urban makeover.”

Barron said he hopes to see Lake Mead Village West follow in the footsteps of areas such as Henderson and Fremont Street/downtown Las Vegas, which have transformed their reputations.

The Lake Mead Village West project is in the early development phase; the city has began acquiring land, and officials are researching moving the library from City Hall to the former Canyon Electric building. That is estimated to cost about $1 million, and a greenspace/civic area around the library is estimated to cost about $28,000, Goldberg said.

The redevelopment agency plans to meet with business owners and residents, Goldberg said.

We “want to really get a sense of what people want,” she said.