Scary news put Las Vegas woman on a path to fitness

More than eight years ago, MixxedFit national trainer Anyika Hunt of Las Vegas suffered from illness and blackouts. A doctor gave her some alarming news.

“In November 2008, I was told by my doctor to lose weight or I would need a pacemaker,” said Hunt, 35.

She began eating a more healthful diet and limiting herself to 1,200 calories a day. By April 2009, she increased her calorie intake and begun exercising.

Hunt has gone from nearly 200 pounds to about 130. She said she has kept the weight off through dieting and dance fitness.

“During that time, I had no social life,” she said of when she was overweight. “I was determined to lose weight and be healthy.”

Her dance-fitness journey began with friends as she attended Zumba classes. She became a Zumba instructor and was introduced to MixxedFit, a dance-fitness company that offers what’s described as a mix of explosive dancing and boot-camp toning.

“I remember doing it and thinking, this is so me,” Hunt said. MixxedFit was not yet offered in Las Vegas, she added.

She did research and was certified as a master educator. Some time later, she became certified as a national trainer.

“I love watching people grow and being a part of their journey, helping them reach their goals,” she said.

The beginning of a calendar year is a popular time for people seeking to achieve those goals.

“In January we usually see a spike in membership,” said Anthony Reyes, assistant manager at Las Vegas Athletic Clubs Central. “We generally see a slight die-down in the winter, but it’s pretty consistent all year.”

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@viewnews.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.