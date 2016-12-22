Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument to get walking trail

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday night formally approved a three-way agreement that will lead to the creation of the first walking trail at the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.

Earlier this week, city officials announced that housing developer KBS Capital Advisors will spend $5 million to build access roads, a parking lot and a 10,000-foot-long path near the future site of the Villages at Tule Springs, a sprawling master-planned community.

KBS Capital Advisors will then give the trailhead to North Las Vegas to operate and maintain. The National Park Service, which operates the fossil beds monument, will set aside three easements to let visitors cross onto the trail while the city lays utility lines.

It was unclear when work will start on the trail. President Barack Obama signed a package of legislation in December 2014 that included the creation of the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, spanning 22,650 acres at the Las Vegas Valley’s northern edge.

