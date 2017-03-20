Viawest completes 32k-square-foot expansion in North Las Vegas

The ViaWest Lone Mountain Data Center at 3330 E. Lone Mountain Road, near Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas, just added 32,000 square feet to its facility.

The 66,000-square-foot data center is actively hiring for at least five positions and has its first client in hand.

Average internet traffic is expected to double by 2020, according to a 2016 report by Cisco, an information technology and networking company.

The company, based in Greenwood Village, Colo., has 30 data centers across the U.S. and in Canada.

ViaWest opened its first site in the valley in 2001 and a second one in 2008. The Lone Mountain building opened in 2013.

Co-location facilities allow businesses to rent space for servers and other computing hardware.