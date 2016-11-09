Northern-area Community Events Calendar, Nov. 10-16, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Golf Tournament: The Foundation Assisting Seniors and Veterans of Sun City Aliante is planning its second annual charity golf tournament at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at Aliante Golf Club, 3100 Elkhorn Road. The entry fee is $75 and includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Raffles also are planned. It is a mixed open scramble. Call Karl Vonderohe at 702-588-0553 or visit foundationassistingseniors.org.

2.Masters of Puppets — Tribute to Metallica: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

3.Las Vegas Valley Humane Society’s 25th anniversary: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Suggested donation is dog or cat food. Activities for pets and their families are set to include free ice cream for kids, entertainment, raffles, gourmet food trucks, dog adoptions, ask-a-vet, ask-a-dog trainer, spay and neuter assistance and vendors. A drone demonstration, magic show and flyball demonstration also are planned. Pet-friendly activities are to include a parade of rescues, dog bone hunt and costume contest. To preregister, email events@lvvhumane.org. Visit lvvhumane.org.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Stories for My Family — Loss and Grief: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on loss and grief. Visit lvccld.org.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

All Star Friday Nights: StarOne All-Stars plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit aliantegaming.com.

Holiday Craft and Bake Sale: The Countdown to Christmas sale is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 6220 N. Jones Blvd. Hand made and craft items are to be for sale, including Christmas decor and gifts and baked goods. Call Beth Posanke at 702-296-3494 or email bposanke@cox.net.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Trolls” at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Ward 6 Shredding Event: Participants can have their documents shredded at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center parking lot, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Shredding is limited to five boxes per vehicle. Call 702-229-6154.

Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club: The club is conducting its monthly potluck general membership meeting at noon Nov. 13 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The club plans to conduct elections for several club officer positions. Guests are invited. Visit lasvegashcc.org/las-vegas-hawaiian-civic-club.html or email contactus@lasvegashcc.org.

Winter Crafting Class: The class is slated from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Families are invited to learn how to make icicles for decoration and earrings. Supplies are set to be provided. Admission is free. Call 702-507-6020.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: The event is planned from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Walk-ins welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “LIBRARY.” Call 702-522-3986.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

“Killerpumpkin.net:” The exhibit of foam pumpkin carvings by Bryan Yeager is planned during regular library hours through Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. Visit lvccld.org.

“Christopher Troutman — Drawing and Narrative”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host an exhibition/installation of charcoal drawings by Lamar University assistant professor of art Christopher Troutman through Nov. 19 at the Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

“Page by Page — Artist Books and Drawings by Karen Baldner”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host an exhibition of artist books and drawings by IUPUI’s Herron School of Art & Design associate faculty of art Karen Baldner through Nov. 19 at the Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

“Garden Delights”: The exhibit is planned during regular library hours through Jan. 3 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. It is set to feature the whimsical works of Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild members. Visit lvccld.org.

“In Pursuit of Sanity”: The exhibition is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 7 at the Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. The exhibition is set to feature upcoming artists who are pursuing either a master’s or bachelor’s degree in fine art at UNLV. Call 702-647-7378.

WORTH A DRIVE

Sideways Trip: The East Las Vegas Valley Chapter of the American Wine Society plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. A tasting of Santa Barbara wines and an educational presentation of the region are planned. The tasting fee is $8 per person and $15 per couples for members or $13 per person for nonmembers. The society asks that attendees bring their own wine glasses. Call 702-210-9513 or visit elvvaws.org.

“Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

“The Spider or the Fly”: The play is scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Theatre in the Valley, 10 Pacific Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Marc Cohn: The Veteran’s Day concert starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. The show is open to all ages; guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Tickets start at $20 and will be free for the first 300 veterans. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Santa’s Arrival Parade: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The parade is set to start at the West Valet near Yard House and end at Santa’s house in Town Square Park. Once Santa reaches Town Square Park, he is set to light the 45-foot Christmas tree, and snow is to begin to fall. Following the snowfall, children can take photos with Santa inside his house. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Photos with Santa Claus: Photos are scheduled in Santa’s Norman Rockwell-inspired house in Town Square Park from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 through Dec. 24, at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $69 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food also are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Ri Chard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

Sunset Park’d: The free event, featuring more than 30 food trucks, live music and activities for adults and children, is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetparkd.com or call 702-455-8200.

Thrill of the Grill Cookoff: The Nevada Barbecue Association is hosting its annual competition with a pie eating contest, food and craft vendors and cooking demos from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 S. Dean Martin Drive. Admission is free. The association asks that attendees bring non-perishable food items to donate to a local food bank. Email Jackie Difloe at info.nvbbqa@gmail.com.

Tater Tots & Beer Festival: Big Food Fest LLC is slated to host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Henderson Pavilion, 300 S. Green Valley Parkway. Guests can sample beers and gourmet tater tots. Tickets are $50 at the gate. The designated driver tickets, which includes unlimited tots and two non-alcoholic drinks, costs $20 at the gate. Participants must be 21 or older. Visit tatertotfestival.com/events/las-vegas-nv.

Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle: The Children’s Service Guild plans to host its annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. There will be handcrafted seasonal decorations and ornaments, gifts for babies and pets, home-baked goods and a raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Child Haven. Call 702-258-3557.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

Holiday Cactus Lighting:The 23rd annual event is slated to take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. It is free and open to the public. Visit ethelm.com.

American Airlines Kiwi Club luncheon: The American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter is set to host a luncheon and meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at a member home in Henderson. It is open to all current or former American Airlines flight attendants. RSVP to Carol Buchanan 702-269-3042.

The third annual Little Black Dress event: The fashion show is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Nov. 17 at Saks Fifth Avenue inside the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is also set to include a Little Black Dress design competition by students from the Art Institute. The student awarded the best black dress design is set receive a $500 grant. Plans include a raffle, live entertainment, food and beverage, and swag bags for the first 100 guests. Tickets are $100 for general admission. Visit tinyurl.com/lbdfsm2016.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party”:Kris Andersson is set to bring his alter ego, Dixie Longate, to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $30. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

PLAN AHEAD

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Ornament Workshop: The workshop is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to an ornament-making workshop. Participants are set to create two mini-wreath ornaments. The program is free and materials are set to be provided. Registration starts Nov. 4. Call 702-507-6107.

All Star Friday Nights: Rhythm Nation plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit aliantegaming.com.

Thanksgiving luncheon: The luncheon is planned at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Admission is $7 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Advance registration is required. Call 702-229-1702.

Peace Frog — Tribute to The Doors: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar: The Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas is set to host the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Visit 9thiccoflv.org or email 9thiccoflv@gmail.com.

Providence Pride 10th anniversary: The event celebrating Providence Master Community is planned from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the community’s three parks: Huckleberry Park, 10325 Farm Road; Knickerbocker Park, 10695 W. Dorrell Lane; and Promenade, 7051 Hulapai Way. The event is free and is to include family activities, food, the community mascot, Providence Dog, contests, live entertainment, games and more.

All Star Friday Nights: Tresure plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit aliantegaming.com.

Cubelets: The workshop is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to learn computer programming by building simple robots using Cubelets. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Holiday Sangha Craft Fair: The craft fair is set from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The fair plans to sell crafts, food and bake goods. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Moana” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Peter White Christmas with Rick Braun and Euge Groove: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seats start at $48.50. Visit aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

Sweets & Treats: The 5K and 1-mile fun walk are set for 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. Dogs are welcome. Check-in is set for 9 a.m. Registration is $25 for adults and children age 9 or older for the 5K and $20 for all ages for the fun walk. Visit sweetsandtreatslv.com.

