Northern-area Community Events Calendar, Nov. 3-9, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event . There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. Visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightpath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m., and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

2.“In Pursuit of Sanity”: The exhibition is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 7 at the Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. The exhibition is set to feature upcoming artists pursuing either a master’s or bachelor’s degree in fine art at UNLV. Call 702-647-7378.

3.Two Legendary Award Winners, A Gospel Event: The performances are planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2446 Revere St. Food for sale, vendors and live music by Vanessa Bell Armstrong and The Mighty Clouds of Joy are planned. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission, which includes a swag bag, hors d’oeuvres, meet-and-greets with the performers and special seating. Call coach Williams at 702-201-7850.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Orchids Society meeting: The Greater Las Vegas Orchids Society is planning its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. The guest speaker is set t be Steve Frowine, author of “Orchids for Dummies.” Admission is free. Visit GLVOS.org.

All Star Friday Nights: Sons of Soul plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit aliantegaming.com.

Let’s Draw the Story!: The story time and activity is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 7 are invited to listen to a story and draw whatever comes to mind. Visit lvccld.org.

Vocal Jazz Solo Concert: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host the concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at the Department of Fine Arts Recital Hall, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-4146.

The Planets — Our Celestial Neighbors: The free lecture is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are invited to join Geary Keilman of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society as he talks about the planets and how they have changed people’s understanding of our Earth. Visit lvccld.org.

Luenell: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seats start at $17.50. Visit aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

Free fiction writing workshop: The workshop with Maxwell Alexander Drake is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 inside the meeting room at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Garden Delights: The exhibit is planned during regular library hours, Nov. 8 through Jan. 3, at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. It is set to feature the whimsical works of Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild members. Visit lvccld.org.

“Killerpumpkin.net:” The exhibit of foam pumpkin carvings by Bryan Yeager is planned during regular library hours through Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. Visit lvccld.org.

“Christopher Troutman — Drawing and Narrative”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host an exhibition/installation of charcoal drawings by Lamar University assistant professor of art Christopher Troutman through Nov. 19 at the Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

“Page by Page — Artist Books and Drawings by Karen Baldner”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host an exhibition of artist books and drawings by IUPUI’s Herron School of Art & Design associate faculty of art Karen Baldner through Nov. 19 at the Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

WORTH A DRIVE

Camelot: Opportunity Village is hosting its annual gala Nov. 3 at its Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. For times, email Marnie Gambit at gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

Dia de los Muertos: A family-friendly Day of the Dead festival with mariachis, storytelling, traditional Mexican food, face painting, sugar skull decorating and more is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4-6 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12 in advance. Tickets on the day of are $10 and $6, respectively. Visit springspreserve.org.

Pomegranate Arts & Crafts Festival: The Moapa Valley Art Guild plans to present the 20th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple St., in Logandale, about 60 miles north of Las Vegas. Expect fine arts and crafts booths, free entertainment, pomegranates and pomegranate-related items for sale, food booths, raffles and art projects for kids. Call 702-398-7480 or visit moapavalleyartguild.net/festival/festival.htm.

Day of the Dead Group Art Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, inside Downtown Spaces at 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207D, is showcasing a Day of the Dead-themed group art show from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. Call 702-806-0930.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

”Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 4-20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Growing Grapes and Making Wine in Nevada:The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is scheduled to host the workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave. The class is expected to include a wine tasting of local varieties. Visit unce.unr.edu.

St. Jude Against All Odds celebrity poker tournament: The event is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. It is set to include a cocktail reception, dinner, both silent and live auctions, and competitive play of Texas Hold’em. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which seeks to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Tickets are $200 for the dinner and $600 for the poker buy-in. Visit stjude.org/lvpoker or contact Erica Thompson at 702-341-2903 or erica.thompson@stjude.org.

The Classics Concert: The event, featuring works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $109. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Fashion for Autism Gala: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, to benefit children and families living with autism in Southern Nevada and recognize people making a difference. Tickets start at $300. Visit tinyurl.com/gagfa2016 or call 702-564-2453.

Izel Ballet Folklorico concert: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the show. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Conversations with Norm: The event, featuring former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke interviewing special guests Jack Sheehan and Greg Maddux on stage, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society: The group plans to meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Speaker Steve Frowine is set to present “Growing Under Lights and in the Home.” A social hour is planned at 1 p.m., along with an orchid sale, show-and-tell, and food and refreshments. Call 702-845-4872.

“The Final Tally”:The event is the culmination of the art exhibition “Dishing It Out,” a nearly yearlong series of art shows related to the presidential election, andis scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Victor Xiu Gallery in Art Square, 1025 E. First St. Visit tinyurl.com/fnltly.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $60 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Richard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at TI. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

North Las Vegas Alliance of Homeowner Associations and Concerned Citizens: The group plans to meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way. Speakers will present updates from many city of North Las Vegas departments as well as North Vista Hospital. Email Bob Mersereau at rcmersereau@cox.net.

Stories for My Family — Loss and Grief: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on loss and grief. Visit lvccld.org.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

All Star Friday Nights: StarOne All-Stars plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit aliantegaming.com.

Masters of Puppets — Tribute to Metallica: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Holiday Craft and Bake Sale: The Countdown to Christmas sale is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 6220 N. Jones Blvd. Hand made and craft items are to be for sale, including Christmas decor and gifts and baked goods. Call Beth Posanke at 702-296-3494 or email bposanke@cox.net.

Las Vegas Valley Humane Society’s 25th anniversary: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Suggested donation is a can or bag of dog or cat food. Activities for pets and their families are set to include free ice cream for kids, entertainment, raffles, gourmet food trucks, dog adoptions, ask-a-vet, ask-a-dog trainer, spay and neuter assistance and vendors. A drone demonstration, magic show and flyball demonstration also are planned. Pet-friendly activities are to include a parade of rescues, dog bone hunt and costume contest. To preregister, email events@lvvhumane.org. Visit lvvhumane.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Trolls” at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Ward 6 Shredding Event: Participants can have their documents shredded at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center parking lot, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Shredding is limited to five boxes per vehicle. Call 702-229-6154.

Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club: The club is conducting its monthly potluck general membership meeting at noon Nov. 13 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The club plans to conduct elections for several club officer positions. Guests are invited. Visit lasvegashcc.org/las-vegas-hawaiian-civic-club.html or email contactus@lasvegashcc.org.

Winter Crafting Class: The class is slated from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Families are invited to learn how to make icicles for decoration and earrings. Supplies are set to be provided. Admission is free. Call 702-507-6020.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: The event is planned from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Walk-ins welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “LIBRARY.” Call 702-522-3986.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Ornament Workshop: The workshop is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to an ornament-making workshop. Participants are set to create two mini-wreath ornaments. The program is free and materials are set to be provided. Registration starts Nov. 4. Call 702-507-6107.

All Star Friday Nights: Rhythm Nation plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit aliantegaming.com.

Thanksgiving Luncheon: The luncheon is planned at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Admission is $7 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Advance registration is required. Call 702-229-1702.

Peace Frog — Tribute to The Doors: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar: The Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas is set to host the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Visit 9thiccoflv.org or email 9thiccoflv@gmail.com.

All Star Friday Nights: Tresure plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit aliantegaming.com.

Cubelets: The workshop is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to learn computer programming by building simple robots using Cubelets. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Holiday Sangha Craft Fair: The craft fair is set from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The fair plans to sell crafts, food and bake goods. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Moana” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Peter White Christmas with Rick Braun and Euge Groove: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seats start at $48.50. Visit aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

Sweets & Treats: The 5K and 1-mile fun walk are set for 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. Dogs are welcome. Check-in is set for 9 a.m. Registration is $25 for adults and children age 9 or older for the 5K and $20 for all ages for the fun walk. Visit sweetsandtreatslv.com.