Posted Updated 

One person hospitalized after fire at Downtown Grand

Pedestrians pass the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas after a fire forced an evacuation of the hotel-casino on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to a fire that forced the evacuation of the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to a fire that forced the evacuation of the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

The Downtown Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One person has been hospitalized after a downtown Las Vegas bar was evacuated after a fire broke out.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to calls about 3:35 p.m. of a dishwasher fire at the Downtown Grand, 203 N. 3rd St.

The fire, which was contained to the dishwasher, was out before firefighters arrived, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

One person was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit for minor burn injuries on his hand. Employees and patrons will be allowed back into the bar once the haze from the fire clears, Szymanski said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

 