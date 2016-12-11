One person hospitalized after fire at Downtown Grand

One person has been hospitalized after a downtown Las Vegas bar was evacuated after a fire broke out.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to calls about 3:35 p.m. of a dishwasher fire at the Downtown Grand, 203 N. 3rd St.

The fire, which was contained to the dishwasher, was out before firefighters arrived, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

One person was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit for minor burn injuries on his hand. Employees and patrons will be allowed back into the bar once the haze from the fire clears, Szymanski said.

