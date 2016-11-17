Optician’s drive to collect toys for Las Vegas-area children keeps growing

Perla Gumm plays a major role in ensuring Las Vegas children in dire circumstances still have a memorable Christmas. She collects toys to be distributed by the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, which helps homeless residents.

Gumm began the effort in 2012.

“I turned 30,” she said, “and I said, ‘I just want to do more in the world. I don’t have any kids, I wasn’t married yet, so I just wanted to start volunteering my time.”

She began serving meals at the Rescue Mission about once a month and got to know shelter residents and the director.

“I loved that they want to empower people to do better,” she said.

When she spent Thanksgiving Day serving food at the shelter, she saw how homelessness affected the children there.

“There were so many kids and I thought to myself, ‘What will they be doing for Christmas?’”

She learned the Rescue Mission aimed to provide as normal a Christmas as possible to those in need and relied on toy donations. She decided to start her own toy drive.

An optician, she asked patients if they would like to donate. She thought she’d get as many as 50 toys.

“But more and more toys came in until I had 200,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, people really want to help.’”

Her timidity about asking patients to donate evaporated.

The second year, the effort brought in 500 toys.

And last year, 1,000. Gumm’s goal for this year is 2,000.

Some people bring one toy, but often they will “try to top themselves” and bring two, she said. One person got her whole office involved. An empty-nest couple brought her 40 toys one year.

John Fogal, director of community relations at the Rescue Mission, called Gumm and unnamed saint in the community. The rescue will likely give toys to 1,500 children beyond those residing at the shelter this year, he said. The goal is to provide two toys to each child.

“So, in any given year, 4,000 to 6,000 toys,” he said. “We kind of have to hustle to make sure we never say ‘no’ to any family in need, but with (helpers like Gumm), we don’t have to hustle as hard.”

Other groups that help include Nevada Highway Patrol, Findlay Motor Co. and KTNV-TV, Channel 13, he said.

“Yes, there’s hustle involved, but with so many helpers, it doesn’t feel like work,” Fogal said.

But Gumm’s is a one-woman effort. And one of the payoffs comes when she delivers the toys.

“My heart melts and I think about all those kids we’re going to give toys to and my heart just skips a beat,” Gumm said. “It’s such a great, great feeling. It’s not about receiving (something for yourself) at Christmas. It’s about seeing the smile on that child’s face.”

