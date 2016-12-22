Overcrowding closes roads to Mount Charleston

State Routes 157 and 158 to Mount Charleston are closed due to overcrowding.

Too many people are up past the Route 158 turn-off and officials are concerned about emergency personnel access should an emergency occur, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

People are being let down the mountain, but access up the mountain is restricted until further notice.

An estimate of when the roads will be re-open are not available, Buratczuk said.

State Route 156 to Lee Canyon is open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.