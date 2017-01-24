Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in east valley

A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car while walking in the east valley Monday evening.

The woman was crossing the street about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Owens Avenue and Northwind Court, near North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The release said a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger east on Owens when she hit the 67-year-old woman. The pedestrian was crossing outside of a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the crash site, the release said, and didn’t appear impaired.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

