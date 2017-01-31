Police agencies to combine for enhanced impaired driving enforcement push

With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, police want to remind Las Vegans and visitors to drink responsibly. So, the Henderson Police Department and other local police agencies will combine for an enhanced impaired driving enforcement initiative.

The effort starts Wednesday and ends Feb. 15, police said.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can slow a driver’s reaction time and hamper their judgment, so choose to drive sober, or designate a sober driver,” Henderson police Chief Patrick Moers said.

Police encourage people to:

Designate a sober driver, use a ride-sharing company, or take a taxi

Determine a time to stop serving alcohol at Super Bowl parties - NFL stadiums stop beer sales after the third quarter

Remember that driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal despite the recent legalization of recreational use for adults

