Police investigate fatal south valley crash that killed 34-year-old driver

A 34-year-old man died after he rammed into a truck’s trailer in the south Las Vegas Valley late night Sunday.

The unidentified man was driving a 2009 Infiniti G37 sedan east on East Cactus Avenue when he hit a generator being hauled by a Southwest Gas pickup truck just past a stop sign at Bermuda Road about 11:10 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Sgt. Paul McCollough said the 28-year-old pickup driver stopped at the Bermuda Road stop sign on eastbound East Cactus Avenue, took his foot off the brake pedal and began to accelerate.

“As he’s doing that, he feels the impact from the rear,” McCollough said.

The Infiniti crashed into the generator, detaching it from the 2004 Ford pickup. The Infiniti caught fire, McCollough said, and the pickup driver used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

McCollough said the driver died at University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him once his family is notified.

A Metro release later said the Infiniti didn’t slow down as it approached the stop sign.

It wasn’t immediately known whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Lt. David Gordon said the Ford driver was not hurt. The driver remained at the scene and declined to comment.

The intersection was closed while Metro investigated the wreck.

Police initially identified the Infiniti driver as 44 and the pickup driver as 38. A release later identified them as 34 and 28, respectively.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

