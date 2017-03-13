Police surprised man dies after being hit by car

A pedestrian who authorities initially didn’t expect to be hospitalized died after he stumbled into oncoming traffic in the central Las Vegas Valley Sunday night.

A man in his 50s was crossing North Eastern at East Ogden avenues about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when he “somehow staggered” from the sidewalk into the travel lanes and was hit by a woman heading south, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

His injuries initially appeared less severe, McCullough said, leading officers to believe he wouldn’t need to go to the hospital.

“But the more time paramedics spent with him, they determined at a minimum he needed to go to the hospital,” he said.

An officer following up at University Medical Center later reported the pedestrian had died.

“I have no clue how that happened,” McCullough said.

He said the man was walking north from the southwest corner of an Eastern sidewalk before he left the sidewalk.

A vehicle traveling in the far right southbound Eastern lane then hit the man, McCullough said.

He said the driver, a woman in her 60s, was cooperative and stayed at the scene. Police do not believe she was impaired.

She was the only witness to the crash, McCullough said, and she told police the man had stumbled into the roadway at the intersection.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and his cause of death once family has been notified.

