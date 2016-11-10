Principal of three Las Vegas elementary schools constantly working to help at-risk youths

Principal John Haynal has spent 33 years working as a teacher and an administrator for kindergarten through 12th-grade schools, but he said he enjoys working with younger students the most, particularly those who live in high-risk neighborhoods.

“I’ve always loved kids,” Haynal said. “I was the one who would play Santa Claus at a community event even though I was a 15-year-old kid in high school, just for the kids to be happy and have fun.”

Today, Haynal is the principal of not one but three turnaround elementary schools that have chronically underperformed: Roundy, Vegas Verdes and Wynn. Haynal spends his work week driving from campus to campus, but the commutes aren’t the hardest part of his job. Knowing the hardships some of his students face daily is.

“We have a lot of problems with child abuse, spousal abuse, no meals for the kids and homelessness,” Haynal said. “When you work with at-risk students, calling child protective services once every two weeks is pretty normal for us because of something that is happening in the neighborhood or at home.”

When days are hard, Haynal unwinds with his wife Jennifer Taylor-Haynal, principal of Snyder Elementary School, over a glass of wine, confiding in her.

“There are things that we know about families that are sad, but you keep it to yourself because of the integrity of what we do as a leader, but it does hurt you when you go home,” he said.

Despite some of the distractions students might have at home, Haynal came to Roundy Elementary School, 2755 Mohawk St., in 2012 determined to improve the environment and education level for everyone.

Every morning, Haynal and his teachers stand by the school gates for “shaking hands and kissing babies” time. One by one, they touch knuckles with the students and greet them with a smile.

“Kids need to see smiles,” Haynal said. “We try to let our kids know that we love them.”

Haynal and his staff took Roundy and Vegas Verdes, 4000 W. El Parque Ave., from 2-star ratings to 4-star ratings within his first years there, and he expects Wynn Elementary, 5655 Edna Ave., which he started managing last March, will repeat the same pattern.

This summer, Haynal was selected as Nevada’s National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

“When you work with kids in poverty, you don’t usually win awards,” Haynal said. “You win their hearts; you win their parents’ respect. Awards usually don’t come with that.”

High school freshman Elliandra Offord was in fifth grade when Haynal became principal at Roundy. She said she remembers that he came into the school with a large amount of energy and “was in everybody’s business.”

“I liked that he was open with us (students),” Offord said. “He was definitely not afraid to tell us that we need to get back on track and what we needed to get done.”

His staff at Vegas Verdes has also appreciated the changes he brought.

Molly Burford, who has been a teacher at the school for 13 years, said Vegas Verdes went through six administrators since she started. Over the years, Burford said the environment became negative as there were low teacher retention rates and not enough support from the higher-ups.

Burford said Haynal turned the situation around. She described him as a principal that values teachers’ opinions, encourages them to accomplish their personal goals and is invested in their careers. Today, there are no teacher vacancies in any of Haynal’s schools, an uncommon feat for at-risk schools.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t have the right teachers; it was that we didn’t have the right leader to lead us,” Burford said. “It felt good that Mr. Haynal was that right fit for us.”

At 68, Haynal said he does not plan to slow down. The principal has his eyes set on an associate superintendent position and wants to replicate what he has accomplished for other schools.

“I guess I am a Peter Pan,” Haynal said. “I feel like I can fly forever.”

To reach Southwest View intern reporter Rocio Hernandez, email rhernandez@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5233. Find her on Twitter: @rociohzz.