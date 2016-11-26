‘Reflection’ theme for December’s First Friday in downtown Las Vegas

The First Friday arts festival is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Dec. 2 at venues throughout the Las Vegas Arts District, near Charleston Boulevard and Main Street.

Live entertainment, artists’ booths, food vendors and more are planned. The event is set to include an artisan bazaar, food trucks, music and a live painting exhibition. The streets surrounding the block that includes Art Square, 1025 S. First St., are set to close for tents and trucks with food, art and music.

Traditionally, many galleries feature smaller works suitable for gifts during December.

December’s theme is “Reflection,” and the featured artist is Alex Huerta, who is set to work on a large canvas painting within his Radiant Series. It will be available for purchase to a private collection with proceeds going to the First Friday Foundation. Uber is set to help with First Friday’s Toy Drive. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Uber drivers are set to come to businesses and homes to pick up donated toys and bring them to the drop-off point at First Friday.

Justin Lepper is set to build a large gifting tree for the toys that are delivered. The toys are set to be donated to “We Love Downtown,” a movement that brings communities together to make positive impacts for families this holiday season. Art, music, gourmet food trucks and ABC Adventure’s climbing rock wall are planned near Art Square.

Zappos, 400 Stewart Ave., plans to have a tree-lighting ceremony from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tentative plans include transportation to and from the event, but details were unavailable at press time.

Mingo Kitchen & Lounge at Art Square is set to partner with Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada and Golden Rainbow to provide HIV rapid testing and preventative education in front of Mingo’s patio. Mingo is also a drop-off point for First Friday’s toy drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and visitors donating a toy are set to receive 10 percent off their meal that day.

East Colorado Avenue from Main to Third streets is also set to be closed, and Youth Outdoor Unity is set to have children’s activities and, to celebrate the many visitors in Las Vegas attending the National Finals Rodeo, Western interactive activities are planned. Families can try their luck and rope like a real cowboy and visit a petting zoo. The area is also set to have art at City of the World and more food trucks.

Admission is free. On-street and paid parking is available close to the event, but spaces fill up early. Visitors are cautioned to avoid parking in unauthorized parking areas, such as vacant lots, as vehicles may be subject to towing.

Visit firstfridaylasvegas.com.

Preview Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 offers a more low-key event. The preview presents an opportunity to see many of the galleries and shows before the Friday crowds.

Galleries planning to participate in December’s First Friday include:

The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd.

First Floor

— 303 North Studio: “Tribe: A Study of Portraits from Around the World,” by James Henninger. Visit tinyurl.com/303north or call 702-742-4021.

— 17 Moons Art Studio: Assemblages by Michael Delacruz in the gallery’s new, larger space on the first floor. Visit 17moons.com or call702-245-7725.

— Jana’s RedRoom: Small works by local artists. Visit janasredroom.com or call 702-454-3709.

— Joseph Watson Gallery: New and classic works by Joseph Watson. Visit josephwatsoncollection.com or call 858-733-2135.

— Perception Gallery: Photography by Lucy Wu and John Wright. Visit perceptiongallery.com or call Wu at 702-525-9517 or Wright at 702-285-6283.

— Sin City Gallery: “City of Angels,” works by Jeff Wack. Visit sincitygallery.com or call 702-608-2461.

— Wonderland Gallery: Work by featured artist Susanne Forestieri and Winter Wonderland. Themed art by various artists. Visit tinyurl.com/wlgart or call 702-686-4010.

Second Floor

— The Corner Gallery: “Out of This World,” featuring art by Tommy Tucker, Mario Gomez, Conner Holmes, Kelly Archuletta, James Dingman, Noe Cova, Sig and others. The featured artist is award-winning Nevada charcoal, pastel, graphite and watercolor artist Elena Wherry and resident artist Austin Bowles. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

— Dray Studio & Gallery: Paintings by Dray. Visit instagram.com/draydizzle1 or call 415-748-0713.

— MacSual Studio and Gallery: New work by Sheridee Hopper in the gallery’s new space. Visit tinyurl.com/macsual or call 512-663-8115.

— Obsidian Fine Art: Abstract Oil paintings by Steve Anthony and a series of impressionist paintings of dancers by Mandy Joy Live music by Dia Asberry. Visit tinyurl.com/obsidianfineartgallery or call 702-540-9331.

— Peace N art Studio: Paintings by Azia Skeen. Visit tinyurl.com/pnas16 or call 702-465-8247.

Art Square, 1025 First St.

— The Cube: “Deconstruction,” paintings by Eric Burwell. Visit thecubelv.com or call 702-483-8844.

— The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery: “Paiute Voices: An exhibition of Southern Paiute’s Songs, Stories and Art.” The exhibition is set to feature work from Fawn Douglas, Theodore Tso, Markie Rogers and Sage Rinerim. An opening reception is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 with a curator’s talk at 7 p.m. Visit nevadahumanities.org or call 702-800-4670.

— Nevada Light Gallery: Photography by AJ Pagano and Nick Percell. Visit nevadalightgallery.com or call 702-523-5306.

Other galleries

— City of the World: 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. “Joy,” the galleries annual Joy themed art competition with works by numerous local artists. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-523-5306.

— Clay Arts Vegas: 1511 S. Main St: “Fest-Ta-Vous,” a holiday themed group show. Visit clayartsvegas.com or call 702-375-4147.

Downtown Spaces, 1800 Industrial Road, plans to celebrate First Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7. Visit tinyurl.com/dtspaces for details. Confirmed activities include:

— Bubblegum Gallery: “No Place Like Home” Wizard of Oz group show.

— Culture Collective: New works.

— Heartbroken Reality: New works.

— Skin City Gallery: New works, live body painting and live music.

Holiday Specials at ToyBoxx, Evil Vinyl and Roux & Bones.

Open Studios at NEST, Jazzees Art, Cristina Paulos, Yoga Kandy and ISI.

To reach East Valley View reporter F. Andrew Taylor, email ataylor@viewnews.com or call 702-380-4532.