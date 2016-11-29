Sandy Valley man dies of injuries from Nov. 15 crash near Goodsprings

The man critically injured in a Nov. 15 crash on Sandy Valley Road died of his injuries the day after Thanksgiving, Las Vegas police reported Tuesday.

Eliazar Torres-Perez, 37, of Sandy Valley, was driving west about 3 p.m. on Sandy Valley Road, about 10 miles west of Goodsprings, when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. His 2000 Ford Windstar crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Ford Explorer traveling east.

Police said Torres-Perez was not wearing a seat belt and had open alcohol containers in the car. He was flown to University Medical Center, where he died of his injuries Nov. 25.

The two occupants of the Explorer received moderate injuries and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

This is the 106th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

