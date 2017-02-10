Several injured in fire at downtown Las Vegas apartment building

Several people were injured in a fire at a downtown apartment building Friday morning.

Crews with Las Vegas Fire Department found smoke and flames coming from the second story of Parson’s Place Apartments, a three-story building at 624 Stewart Ave., about 6 a.m., public information officer Tim Szymanski said.

The fire department were fighting the fire within minutes of arriving and evacuating residents from the building.

Two burn victims were taken to University Medical Center and three other people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Szymanski said.

Both of the burn victims and one of the smoke inhalation victims were inside the apartment where the fire originated, he said.

Peter Munoz, a resident who said the fire started in the apartment directly above his, said there have been several false alarms at the building in the past. He said he didn’t think there was actually a fire at the complex until firefighters knocked on his door.

The fire is out but cleanup operations are continuing. The area around Stewart and North 7th Street is blocked.

Szymanski said several residents at the apartments have mobility issues or special medical needs and the Red Cross is at the scene to assist them and recover medical equipment from their residences.

The cost of damages, cause of the fire and number of people displaced is unknown.

