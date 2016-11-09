Southwest and Spring Valley Community Events Calendar, Nov. 10-16, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Marc Cohn: The Veteran’s Day concert starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. The show is open to all ages; guests 18 or younger must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Tickets start at $20 and will be free for the first 300 veterans. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

2.Thrill of the Grill Cookoff: The Nevada Barbecue Association is hosting its annual competition with a pie eating contest, food and craft vendors and cooking demos from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 S. Dean Martin Drive. Admission is free. The association asks that attendees bring non-perishable food items to donate to a local food bank. Email Jackie Difloe at info.nvbbqa@gmail.com.

3. Christmas En El Barrio Toy Drive: Toys and donations for Lynch Elementary School will be collected from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at the eighth annual Toy Drive Mixer at Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Blvd. Admission is $10, which includes two drink tickets and appetizers. Email a4692p@gmail.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Star Weaving: Teens can learn how to star weave from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Sideways Trip: The East Las Vegas Valley Chapter of the American Wine Society plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. A tasting of Santa Barbara wines and an educational presentation of the region are planned. The tasting fee is $8 per person and $15 per couples for members or $13 per person for nonmembers. The society asks that attendees bring their own wine glasses. Call 702-210-9513 or visit elvvaws.org.

Intro to JavaScript Crash Course: Instructor Mike Sweeney will give a free introduction to JavaScript for beginners from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Iron Yard, 1112 S. Casino Center Blvd. Visit theironyard.com.

Automotive Life Skills Clinic: SMARTeen Drivers invites drivers ages 14 to 21 and their parents to attend a workshop to learn life-saving automotive safety skills from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club, 2850 Lindell Road. Email bgcsnv@smarteendriver.com.

Native American Heritage Month Jeopardy: Kids ages 6 to 11 are invited to play and win prizes from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Tickets for the event are free and will be handed out 30 minutes prior to start time. Call 702-507-6041 or visit lvccld.org.

Workshop for Veterans Seeking Jobs: Goodwill Career Connections representatives plan to discuss job training, job placement and supportive services opportunities for veterans from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Call 702-507-3821.

Art in Full Bloom 2016: An art and floral design event to benefit The Gay & Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 at Mayesh Wholesale Florist, 3950 W. Diablo Drive, Suite B11. Admission is free. Attendees are asked to make a donation toward The Center, buy art or raffle tickets or bid in the silent auction. Call 855-462-9374.

Ohio Players: The street funk and underground R&B group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. The show is open to all ages; guests 18 or younger must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Tickets start at $24. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle: The Children’s Service Guild plans to host its annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. There will be handcrafted seasonal decorations and ornaments, gifts for babies and pets, home-baked goods and a raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Child Haven. Call 702-258-3557.

Create Your Own Manifestation Candle: Learn to make candles to use for chakra mediation from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Enchanted Forest Reiki Center, 2280 S. Jones Blvd. It is $30 to enroll. Visit enchantedforestreiki.com.

Walk With a Doc: Take a walk with the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., for a chance to discuss health-related topics with pediatricians. The walking group will meet at the south end of the amphitheater. Visit springspreserve.org.

Handstand Workshop For Beginners: Solo handstand artist at Zumanity Dima Shine will teach beginners proper warm-up exercises to prepare for handstand techniques from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 at Shine Fitness, 6415 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 100. Email info@shinealternativefitness.com.

Guitar for Amateurs: Local guitar instructor Don Musser is set to offer a free guitar lesson from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Call 702-507-3821 or visit lvccld.org.

Hiking Las Vegas: Local author and hiker Branch Whitney plans to discuss what to bring on a hike and safe hiking from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. The event is free. Visit lvccld.org.

“Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

Railroad art exhibit: The American Society of Railroad Artists annual juried show displays the presences and contributions of railroading in various eras. People can visit the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 8 at the Big Springs Gallery in the Origen Museums at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is free for members or included in general admission. Visit springspreserve.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at 10 W. Pacific Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Santa’s Arrival Parade: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The parade is set to start at the West Valet near Yard House and end at Santa’s house in Town Square Park. Once Santa reaches Town Square Park, he is set to light the 45-foot Christmas tree, and snow is to begin to fall. Following the snowfall, children can take photos with Santa inside his house. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Photos with Santa Claus: Photos are scheduled in Santa’s Norman Rockwell-inspired house in Town Square Park from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 through Dec. 24, at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Sunset Park’d: The free event, featuring more than 30 food trucks, live music and activities for adults and children, is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetparkd.com or call 702-455-8200.

Las Vegas Valley Humane Society’s 25th anniversary: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Suggested donation is dog or cat food. Activities for pets and their families are set to include free ice cream for kids, entertainment, raffles, gourmet food trucks, dog adoptions, ask-a-vet, ask-a-dog trainer, spay and neuter assistance and vendors. A drone demonstration, magic show and flyball demonstration also are planned. Pet-friendly activities are to include a parade of rescues, dog bone hunt and costume contest. To preregister, email events@lvvhumane.org. Visit lvvhumane.org.

Tater Tots & Beer Festival: Big Food Fest LLC is slated to host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Henderson Pavilion, 300 S. Green Valley Parkway. Guests can sample beers and gourmet tater tots. Tickets are $50 at the gate. The designated driver tickets, which includes unlimited tots and two non-alcoholic drinks, costs $20 at the gate. Participants must be 21 or older. Visit tatertotfestival.com/events/las-vegas-nv.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plan to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at TI, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

Holiday Cactus Lighting:The 23rd annual event is slated to take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. It is free and open to the public. Visit ethelm.com.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $69 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food also are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Ri Chard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

American Airlines Kiwi Club luncheon: The American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter is set to host a luncheon and meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at a member home in Henderson. It is open to all current or former American Airlines flight attendants. RSVP to Carol Buchanan 702-269-3042.

The third annual Little Black Dress event: The fashion show is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Nov. 17 at Saks Fifth Avenue inside the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is also set to include a Little Black Dress design competition by students from the Art Institute. The student awarded the best black dress design is set receive a $500 grant. Plans include a raffle, live entertainment, food and beverage, and swag bags for the first 100 guests. Tickets are $100 for general admission. Visit tinyurl.com/lbdfsm2016.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party”:Kris Andersson is set to bring his alter ego, Dixie Longate, to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $30. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

PLAN AHEAD

CCAG Winter Arts Celebration: The Clark County Artists Guild will have an art exhibit from now through Feb. 5 at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the library. Visit lvccld.org.

High-Octane Kickboxing: WCK Muay Thai’s sports event starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $24 plus taxes. Call 800-745-3800 or visit orleansarena.com.

Inspiring Connections Outdoors: The local nonprofit that helps expose kids to the outdoors plans its annual fundraiser with a dinner, raffle, silent auction, live music and wine bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Las Vegas Bridge World Club, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101. Admission is free. Email lasvegasico702@gmail.com.

Hands-On Cooking Class: The class focuses on cooking with wine, beer and spirits from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $80.10 for members and $89 for non-members. Visit springspreserve.org.

Spirit of Art: Local artists are having a holiday unveiling of their work and reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 from at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. The group will raffle off one of the pieces. Call Karen Wheeler at 702-642-5227 or email at karen@karenwheeler.com.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74. Visit palms.com.

Global Fest - A Celebration of Folk Dance: The festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Attendees are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Call 702-229-3514 or visit artslasvegas.org.

REO Speedwagon: The rock band is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 at Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $69.95. Call 800-745-3000 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Yes: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman plan to reunite for a show scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

Steven Wright: The comedian show begins at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 at Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $44.95. Visit orleanscasino.com or call 800-745-3000.

Civil War Experience: Try on civil war uniforms, learn to march and drill in formation, and participate in a skirmish from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 26 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159. Park entry is $7 per vehicle for those with Nevada driver’s licenses and $9 for all others. Contact David Low at 702-875-4141 or smr-interp@parks.nv.gov.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

“Wizard of Oz Group” Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Wizard of Oz” opening at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular: Acrobats and aerialists are set to perform along with a live orchestra playing holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. VIP packages with a party and meet-and-greet experiences are available. Visit orleansarena.com.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55 to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming shows scheduled include “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Continental Cup of Curling: Men’s and women’s teams from Canada and the United States are set to form Team North America to take on Team World, which includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia and Japan in a competition scheduled Jan. 11-15 at Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Ticket packages, which grant access to all 11 draws, start at $238. Visit orleansarena.com.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $45. Visit palms.com.

AMSOIL Arenacross Finals: The Motocross racing event will have a pit party starting at 6 p.m. and opening ceremonies begin at 8 p.m. May 5 at Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. Visit ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

ONGOING

Stroke support: A stroke survivor support group is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. Lunch is provided. Register at 702-853-3162.

Guitar for amateurs: Local instructor Don Musser is set to give a free entry-level group lesson for teens, adults and seniors from 4 to 5 p.m. most Sundays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.com.

Improving improv: Drop-in improv classes with a new instructor every month are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Admission is $10. Visit the thescificenter.com.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at the Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film screenings and live performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler activities: Staff members from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906.

Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythm, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live local bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Lounge offerings: The Gold Coast Showroom Lounge, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, is set to host free shows by DJ Manny at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.