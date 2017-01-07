3 juveniles and driver in hospital after serious crash in Enterprise area

A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday morning on Blue Diamond and Lindell roads.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded about 10 a.m. to the single-vehicle rollover crash. The male driver of a silver Audi was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected during the crash. He was airlifted to University Medical Center and was in critical condition at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

His three daughters, aged 6 months, 2 years and 3 years, were in the car during the crash. They were properly secured and were not injured, but were transported to UMC as a precaution.

Witnesses told troopers that the man was not driving erratically, but before the crash his vehicle drifted to the right and into the shoulder while traveling north on Blue Diamond.

The Highway Patrol tweeted at 10:19 a.m. that the intersection was shut down so a helicopter could land there. The intersection has since reopened.

#BREAKING NHP working serious crash SR160 and Lindell. Roads closed landing helicopter, PIO is Enroute #drivesafe#buckleup#nhp — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 7, 2017

