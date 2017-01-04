37 cats rescued from southwest Las Vegas home

At least 37 cats were rescued from a southwest Las Vegas Valley home Wednesday morning.

Animal control found the felines in a single-family home after being called to 6110 W. Foothill Blvd., near South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to assist shortly after 11:20 a.m., Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said. No arrests were immediately made.

It’s unknown whether any other cats or animals are in the home, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said. He said the case remained open with animal control as of Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unknown who called animal control or whether anyone was home with the cats.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.