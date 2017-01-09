Arizona-based marijuana certification center finding success in Nevada

The inside of Sun Valley Certification Clinic resembles a normal doctor’s office. But this facility’s doctors issue approvals for medical marijuana use.

Sun Valley provides private evaluations for patients seeking a Nevada medical marijuana card. The medical clinic, which opened its first Las Vegas location in October (there are three in Arizona), is one store down from The Source medical marijuana dispensary at 2550 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Dustin and Andrea Klein expanded the Arizona-based business into Las Vegas after The Source’s co-owner and CEO Andrew Jolley reached out to them.

Jolley, president of the Nevada Dispensary Association, said that, prior to the clinic’s opening, several people a day were walking into the dispensary and asking how to obtain a medical card.

“We knew that they shared our same passion for educating patients and helping them learn more about the medical properties of cannabis,” Jolley said. “We knew we’d be able to collaborate in helping patients and prospective patients get access to the information they were looking for.”

Dustin says neighboring the dispensary is a way to provide convenience for patients.

“(The Source) can send patients to us who have questions regarding doctors and the process, and we can also refer them to the dispensary,” he said, and added the businesses have no financial ties to each other.

The Source offers more than 30 different strains of medical marijuana and a variety of edibles and concentrates.

Dustin Klein got his first medical marijuana card over a decade ago to cope with psoriatic arthritis pain he suffered while attending college in Colorado. But the longtime marijuana advocate was inspired to open Sun Valley after the loss of his parents within 18 months of each other to pancreatic cancer and Lou Gehrig’s disease. The two diseases have demonstrated the benefits of cannabis with several clinical trials, he says, but his parents were not able to try medical marijuana because they had federal government jobs.

Klein partnered with Andrea — who has 15 years of medical management experience — to start Sun Valley three years ago.

The Kleins say Sun Valley has streamlined the process of obtaining a card from taking as long as a few months to receiving prescriptions the same day their applications are filed.

The first marijuana dispensary in Clark County, Euphoria Wellness, opened in fall 2015, and Dustin says the industry has changed, especially with Nevada voters’ decision to legalize recreational marijuana in November’s election.

Sun Valley also provides medical marijuana certification for minors free of charge because of how difficult it is to obtain a card. The clinic has certified about 150 minors so far, with a guardian’s and doctor’s approval.

“It’s not a sales pitch; it’s to help people,” Dustin says. “We’re just trying to make it easy for the patients. It’s a very small aspect of the business, but it’s important to us.”

